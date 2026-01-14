UP Medical College Staffer, 32, Shoots Himself Dead

Advertisement
Family members rushed into the room after hearing the gunshot and took him to the medical college, where doctors declared him dead.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
The weapon was recovered from the spot, and the body has been sent for post-mortem.
Pratapgarh (UP):

A 32-year-old health worker posted at a medical college died by allegedly shooting himself in the head at his residence in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at Phulwaria Tripurari Nagar under the Kotwali Dehat police station limits, Circle Officer (City) Prashant Raj said.

The deceased has been identified as Atul Pandey, a resident of Narayanpur Kala in the Fatanpur police station area, who was working as a staff nurse in the ICU ward of the medical college.

Police said Pandey used a country-made pistol to shoot himself. Family members rushed into the room after hearing the gunshot and took him to the medical college, where doctors declared him dead.

The weapon was recovered from the spot, and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer said, adding that the reason behind the suicide is being probed. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

