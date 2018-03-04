Police Officer Accuses BJP Lawmaker And His Son Of Threatening Him Sub-inspector YN Sharma, station house officer (SHO) at Takhatpur police station, in a letter to the Bilaspur superintendent of police (SP) yesterday complained against Raju Singh Kshatriya, MLA from Takhatpur and also a parliamentary secretary, and his son.

A sub-inspector complained against Raju Singh Kshatriya, MLA from Takhatpur in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur Bilaspur: A police official has accused a BJP MLA and his son of threatening him and damaging his car in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district.



Sub-inspector YN Sharma, station house officer (SHO) at Takhatpur police station, in a letter to the Bilaspur superintendent of police (SP) yesterday complained against Raju Singh Kshatriya, MLA from Takhatpur and also a parliamentary secretary, and his son.



Bilaspur SP Arif Sheikh confirmed that he had received the complaint. Additional SP Archana Jha has been directed to probe the matter, the SP said, adding that Mr Sharma has been transferred to Bilaspur as per his request.



After preliminary investigation, a case was registered today against "unidentified persons" for damaging Mr Sharma's car, and further investigation is underway, Mr Jha said.



As per the complaint, two supporters of the MLA allegedly created ruckus at a hotel on March 1 as they wanted to drink liquor there.



A patrolling team of police took them to the police station. Mr Sharma then allegedly got a call from the MLA's son, Vikram Singh Kshatriya, asking him to release the two youths.



When he refused, the MLA himself called him, abused him and threatened him with dire consequences, the police officer alleged.



The MLA, his son and supporters allegedly went to Mr Sharma's house and damaged his car which was parked outside, the complaint said.



The SHO, in his complaint, also urged the SP to relieve him of the charge of Takhatpur police station.



The BJP MLA could not be contacted for his comments over phone despite several attempts.







