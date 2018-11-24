Policeman Accused Of Rape, Yet To Be Arrested In Maharashtra

The police officials are further probing the case. (Representational)

A rape case has been registered against a police officer in Thane district of Maharashtra.

The officer allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman who wanted to withdraw a complaint of rape she had filed against her friend, said Kongaon Police in Bhiwandi taulka of the district today.

While a case under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered against police sub-inspector Rohan Gonjari, he is yet to be arrested.

The victim had earlier lodged a complaint of rape with Mankurd Police in Mumbai, which was later transferred to Shanti Nagar Police Station in Bhiwandi for investigation.

The woman, later said she wanted to withdraw her complaint as she and the accused were good friends.

Sub-inspector Gonjari, attached to Shantinagar Police Station, allegedly told her that he will release her friend, and asked her to meet him at Rajnoli bypass on August 16.

From there, he allegedly took her to a guest-house in Kalyan town in the district and raped her, the woman said. After she approached Kongaon Police on November 21, an FIR was registered.

Further probe is underway.

