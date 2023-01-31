Police Constable Shoots Self With Service Rifle In UP

The constable shot himself with his service rifle, said police. (Representational)

A constable posted at the residence of a senior police officer in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself on Tuesday morning, police said.

Abhishek Yadav, a constable of 2020 batch, was posted at the residence of a superintendent of police for the last one month. He shot himself with his service rifle, Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar said.

The incident came to light when another constable went to the guard room and found Mr Yadav lying in a pool of blood, the SP said, adding that the constable was undergoing treatment for migraine.

The SP said Mr Yadav lived in a rented house near the Police Lines. He had talked to some people on the phone on Monday night.

The relatives of the victims have been informed and they have reached Balrampur, police said.

The post-mortem of the body is being done and all aspects are being investigated for taking further action, he said.

Vinay Yadav, brother of the victim, said he had talked to the family members on Sunday evening and complained about having a headache.

There was no reason for him to take such an extreme step, his brother said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)