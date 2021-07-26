Poisonous Insect Bite Kills 3 Of A Family In Madhya Pradesh: Police

Police said said postmortem report confirmed they died of some poisonous insect bite. (Representational)

A man, his minor son and daughter died due to a poisonous insect bite in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Kothi Taal village on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday when the man and his children were sleeping in their house, he said.

Sometime after midnight, the man, Lala Paalia (35), suddenly complained of severe body pain, Jaitpur police station in-charge Sudeep Soni said.

His family members rushed him to Jaitpur community health centre and he succumbed during treatment on Sunday morning, the official said.

His son Sanjay (5) and daughter Shashi (3) were also found dead in the room where they were sleeping, he said.

The official said the postmortem reports confirmed they died of some poisonous insect bite.

The police have registered a case and are conducting a probe into it, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)