Plane Overshoots Airstrip, Hits Boundary Wall In Rajasthan

The plane overshot and hit the boundary wall at the time of landing.

Cities | | Updated: August 07, 2018 21:10 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Plane Overshoots Airstrip, Hits Boundary Wall In Rajasthan

A Cessna aircraft carrying seven passengers overshot the airstrip in Rajasthan while landing

Jaipur: 

A Cessna aircraft carrying seven passengers overshot the airstrip while landing and hit a boundary wall in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district today, officials said.

All the passengers and crew were safe, they said.

"The incident occurred during the landing of the aircraft which arrived at Lalgarh from the Sanganer airport of Jaipur," SHO, Lalgarh Police Station, Tejwant Singh said.

He said all the seven passengers, the pilot and the co-pilot were safe.

The plane overshot and hit the boundary wall at the time of landing, he said adding it was around 17.55 hrs.

A representative of Supreme Airlines, which operates the flight service, said the pilot could not land properly due to the presence of birds on the airstrip and the plane overshot.  

Flight service between Jaipur and Sri Ganganagar was started last month as part of an intra-state air connectivity project of the state government.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Cessna AircraftRajasthanSri Ganganagar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
KarunanidhiNews in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusAkshay Kumar GoldVirat KohliCalcium And Vitamin D FoodsAutism In ChildrenYoga AsanasPetrol Price TodayVivo SaleAndroid PMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20SGOT/SGPTPrice ComparisonM Karunanidhi

................................ Advertisement ................................