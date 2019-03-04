3 Charged For Allegedly Posing As Cops, Extorting Rs 4 Lakh From Trader

Police said they are trying to arrest the three accused in the matter. (FILE PHOTO)

Three persons have been charged for allegedly posing as policemen and extorting Rs 4.10 lakh from a trader in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said Monday.

A trader from Katkarpada in Boisar in Palghar had complained that three persons, posing as undercover policemen, had come to his shop stating he had violated some laws and demanded money to ensure he is not held for the offence, the official said.

Between February 25 and March 2 this year, the three accused harassed the trader and threatened to get him arrested under section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code if he did not pay Rs 5 lakh, the official said.

"They took Rs 4.10 lakh from the trader who later approached the police. A case of extortion was registered on Sunday. Efforts are on to arrest the three persons," a senior cop said.