Pakistani Drone Found Near Indo-Pak Border In Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered a Pakistani drone from a paddy field near the India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur district, an official statement said.

According to the BSF, a search operation was launched on the outskirts of the Chak Bhange Wala village near the Ferozepur border on Saturday during which the drone was recovered from a paddy field.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter ( DJI Matrice 300 RTK), the official statement added.

Earlier this month, a Pakistani drone was recovered from the outskirts of a village in Amritsar.

