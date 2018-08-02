NRI Man Sees 'Sleazy' Video Of Wife, Burns Her, Children, Self In Punjab

Police have registered cases against four other people, who had a video of his wife. (Representational)

Upset over his wife's alleged affair, an NRI burnt himself, his wife and their two children alive at their house in Kalasingia village of Punjab, police said today.

Kulwinder Singh (35), who was lived in Jordan, was enraged after coming across a video of his wife, they said.

At his native village Kalasingia, he poured petrol on himself, his wife and their two children and set them on fire, police added.

Singh, along with his two children Abhi (5) and Sonal (8) died on the spot while his wife received more than 80 per cent burn injuries. She later died at a hospital.

Police have registered a case against four people of the same village for making the video around three months ago. The accused blackmailed the woman and later sent the video to her husband.

