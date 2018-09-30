Over 60 Passengers Stranded Due To Heavy Snowfall, Rescued In Kargil

Lakhang In Himachal experienced heavy snowfall on September 22. (File)

Over 60 people, including a French national, were rescued by police after they were stranded in Jammu and Kashmir's Kargil district due to heavy snowfall, officials said today.

Around 60 Nepali porters, including women and children, a French national, and four Indians, who were on their way to Himachal Pradesh when they got stuck near Lakhang on September 22 due to heavy snowfall in the region, a police spokesperson said.

He said after strenuous efforts by a police team with the help of locals, 65 stranded passengers were traced near Lakhang and shifted to a nearby village where they were provided food, shelter and other necessities.

Many people suffered frostbite, the spokesman said.

"After active efforts from district administration and police, helicopter rescue was arranged and 13 people who needed medical aide were airlifted to Padum Zanskar and shifted to Zanskar community health centre Saturday," he said.

They are undergoing treatment, he said.