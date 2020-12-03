Over 30 Fall Ill After Eating Food At Religious Ceremony In Uttarakhand

Medical teams, ambulances have been sent to the village to help villagers (Representational)

Over 30 people have fallen ill at a village in Uttarakhand after consuming food at a religious ceremony, officials said on Wednesday.

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of food poisoning as they have symptoms of acute dehydration, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Chatar Singh said.

Around 30-35 people took ill after returning home from a feast that followed a religious ceremony on Tuesday night, he said.

Medical teams and ambulances have been sent to the village to provide help to the villagers, Mr Singh added.

