Over 20 Students Fall Sick After Eating Mid-Day Meal At School In Odisha

More than 20 students fell sick after consuming mid-day meals at a school in Odisha's Balasore district on Saturday.

The incident came to light when several students of Barkhuri ME School in the district complained of headache and stomachache soon after they had taken the mid-day meals at the school. The students are reportedly studying in class 6th and 7th at the school.

The ill students were rushed to Soro Hospital for their treatment.

The incident triggered panic among the parents and locals. The family members of the victims demanded a high-level enquiry into the incident and sought action against those who would be found guilty.

On being informed Soro NAC chairman Madhab Dhada and local police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. Two students have been referred to Balasore District Hospital.

The conditions of other students are stable said Madhab Dhada Chairman of Soro NAC.

He said that some students who were playing on empty stomachs fell ill and some others were affected psychologically.

