On CCTV, Tamil Nadu Woman Pushed Out Of Moving Car Allegedly By In-Laws

Aarti Arun was pushed out of the moving SUV just outside her sister's home in Coimbatore.

Highlights 38-year-old woman was pushed out of SUV in Coimbatore last month Her husband, an engineer, and his parents are missing She and children had moved back with her husband for reconciliation

A 38-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu is demanding the arrest of her husband and his parents who allegedly pushed her from a moving SUV in an attempt to kill her last month.

A disturbing video from Coimbatore that shows the woman being pushed out of the moving car has been widely circulated. Aarti Arun was pushed out of the car soon after she and her two young children had moved back with her husband, believing his promise to start afresh. The husband was allegedly abusive.

Arun Jude Amalraj, an engineer, is yet to be arrested. He has been missing for nearly a month. His parents too are missing.

The couple has had a turbulent relationship ever since they got married in 2008. Six years and two children later, Aarti Arun decided to call it quits and moved to her parents' home in Mumbai in 2014.

Arun Jude Amalraj had filed a reconciliation request after his wife's divorce petition.

Though her domestic violence case and a divorce petition are pending in a Mumbai court, she said she agreed for a reconciliation request by the man and his family after five years of separation.

The family subsequently went for a holiday to Ooty in May to use the hill resort vacation as a bonding opportunity.

Aarti Arun alleges the trip turned out to be a nightmare as her husband turned abusive again, assaulting her and the children. She filed a police complaint against him in Ooty and accompanied him to the plains on the police's advise after his written apology.

Trouble started again in Coimbatore on May 9 when, according to the woman, her husband brought his parents too in his car, defying his written commitment to keep them away from her.

When she questioned him, he allegedly punched her and pushed into the car. Chilling CCTV visuals show her being pushed out of the car, to a road just outside her sister's home as the vehicle moves with Arun Amalraj behind the wheel.

Aarti who now lives in Mumbai says "They want to kill us. It's heart wrenching and life threatening. My son saw his dad outside his school and is traumatised. They could target my children. How do I go out to earn my living? Police say he is absconding. There has to be timely justice".

Though initially police registered a case of criminal intimidation and causing hurt, they later charged the man and his parents for attempt to murder as well.

However the Coimbatore District Police have not arrested him yet.

"The family is absconding. Our teams went to Chennai once but then, they were absconding. We were told they are in Trichy (Tiruchirappalli) but they were not there as well. We are on the lookout for them. Once they are arrested, the law will have its course," Sujit Kumar, a senior police office in Coimbatore told NDTV.

When NDTV contacted Arun Jude Amalraj on his mobile number, the man who answered cut the call saying, "I am not Arun", and quickly removed his WhatsApp display picture which Aarti Arun confirmed is that of her husband.