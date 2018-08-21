On CCTV, Man Hits Sleeping Driver With A Heavy Stone Allegedly To Steal

The incident has been recorded on CCTV.

The body of a man soaked in blood was found outside a shop in Alwar in Rajasthan on Sunday night. The chilling attempt to steal and murder has been caught in a CCTV camera. The footage at 11:55 pm shows a man, identified as Raju Punjabi, checking on Sripal Yadav,a driver, who was sleeping outside a shop with a sheet over him. After three minutes, Raju Punjabi can be seen returning with a heavy stone in his hand and attacking Sripal on his head before running away from the spot.

The driver, who has suffered deep wounds, has been admitted to the hospital where his condition is said to be critical. The police dug out the CCTV footage, identified the accused and arrested Raju Punjabi. Police said that an FIR has been filed in the case and they are questioning the accused.

The driver is in hospital, critical.

"We are collecting evidences from the spot and questioning people around," said a police officer.

Advertisement

Sripal's brother Ramjilal said that when he did not return home, he started questioning around and then found him near the shop, bleeding. "My brother is a driver. He had some money in his pocket. Raju Punjabi hit him to steal that money. He is a criminal," Ramjilal said.