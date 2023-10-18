On Camera, Man Runs Car Over 5 On Footpath In Mangaluru, 1 Woman Killed

Twenty-three-year-old Roopashri died in the accident and one woman and three girls suffered injuries.

Five people walking on a wide footpath in Karnataka's Mangaluru were hit by a speeding car around 4 pm today. A woman died and four people were seriously injured in the horrific hit and run case.

Visuals from a surveillance camera around 4 pm showed people walking on a wide, less crowded footpath near the Mannagudda junction in Mangaluru. A white Hyundai Eon, driven by Kamalesh Baldev, recklessly maneuvered the and hit five people - two women and three girls, on the footpath, the police said.

The car coming from behind, first hit four people and then ran over a woman before hitting another woman who tried to run to safety as the car approached her, visuals showed. The accused driver rams the car and breaks a pole on the footpath and dragged the woman for a few meters before she hit the divider.

In six seconds, the accused rammed the car into five, killing one woman and injuring four including three girls and then drove off. He parked the car in front of a car showroom and went to his house. The man along with his father went to the police station, the cops said.

Vehicles stopped and people rushed to the spot to help the injured. One person managed to get up but was limping after surviving the crash. Two people, who looked seriously injured, were taken in an auto to the hospital.

Twenty-three-year-old Roopashri died in the accident and one woman and three girls suffered injuries.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code including a case of causing death by negligence.