On Camera, Man Attacked On Neck 14 Times With Knife In Haryana Market

There was blood on the accused's hands and clothes but he didn't stop

In a shocking incident in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar, an old rivalry took an ugly turn when a man was repeatedly attacked with a knife in a busy market.

The incident took place in the Shivpuri area of Yamuna Nagar when Yogesh alias Jaggu attacked Aman. An onlooker recorded the incident on their phone and visuals show the victim pinned to the ground and Yogesh slashing Aman's neck multiple times with the weapon, the police said.

The onlookers, who were visibly numb, did not go close to the attacker to stop him, who slashed Aman's neck at least 14 times.

There was blood on Yogesh's hands and clothes but he didn't stop until he was pulled away by a man. Assuming Aman was dead, the accused ran from the spot.

The victim was taken to a hospital and the police were informed by people in the market. Aman was referred to PGI Chandigarh and his condition is reportedly critical.

Revenge

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajesh Kumar, said the incident was a result of an enmity and Yogesh wanted to take revenge on Aman after the latter attacked him last week.

On November 8, Aman similarly attacked Yogesh, slashing his neck with a knife, but he managed to escape with minor injuries, the official added.

Yogesh decided to take revenge on Aman and planned to attack him in the same way, slashing Aman's neck with a knife.

The accused has been arrested and a case of attempt to murder under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been filed. The police have also arrested a person who gave the knife to Yogesh.