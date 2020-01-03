Odisha Woman Accuses Cop Of Rape On Pretext Of Solving Case

The accused allegedly threatened the woman to not tell anyone about the incident (Representational)

A married woman has accused a police officer of raping her at his residence on the pretext of solving a case against her family, a senior Odisha minister said on Friday.

The woman lodged a complaint with the sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Pipili on Thursday night.

The accused officer is posted at Balanga police station and an investigation has been started, he said.

The SDPO of Pipili is investigating the matter, Odisha's Minister of State for Home, DS Mishra, said.

"Action will be taken against the cop on the basis of the SDPO's investigation report," Mr Mishra told reporters. Meanwhile, the police have detained the accused for interrogation.

The woman in her complaint has alleged that the officer raped her at his residence three months ago on the pretext of resolving a case against her family, a police officer said.

The 30-year-old woman also alleged that the accused had threatened to put her behind bars if she ever told anyone about the incident.

The Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Puri district, P Arun Kumar Jena, is monitoring the investigation.

Recently, the police arrested six persons, including a former police constable Jitendra Sethi, for the alleged gang-rape of a minor girl in Puri.

The police filed a charge sheet against the accused within 20 days of the incident.