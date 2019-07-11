Rare 11-Feet Snake Weighing 25 Kg Rescued In Odisha

After all due procedure, the snake was left in the mountains.

A rare 11-feet snake was rescued by the members of Snake Helpline rescued from Odisha's Malkangiri district.

"We rescued a rare 11 feet long snake from Kalimela Block of Malkangiri District after we got a call," said one of the snake catchers.

The snake department had to cut a tree to get hold of the snake weighing around 25 kg.

The snake, after being rescued, was taken to the forest department.

"We tried to spray water on the snake but it did not work. At the end we had to cut down the tree to get hold of the snake," he said.

After all due procedure, the snake was left in the mountains.

