Police Rescue 65-Year-Old Businessman After Being Kidnapped In Odisha

After police registered a case, raids were conducted at various places. (Representational)

A 65-year-old businessman was rescued by police in the early hours on Saturday from the Harikud police station in Odisha's Sambalpur after he was allegedly kidnapped.

Sambalpur Superintendent of Police (SP), Kanwar Vishal Singh said that the man, Naresh Agarwal, was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint by three persons on Friday while on his way to Sasan to take stock of boundary construction work on a patch of his land.

"While he was overseeing the work, three persons came in a car at around 12:30 pm and punctured the wheels of the businessman's car. They threatened him with a gun and took him away," he said.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the man's driver, police registered a case and swung into action. They conducted raids at various places.

"After 12 hours, the kidnappers released the victim near Harikud police station. We interrogated him and sent him home. The kidnappers managed to escape but an investigation is going on to arrest them, as per the information given by the victim," Mr Singh told ANI.