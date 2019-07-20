Man Who Snatched Gold Chain Of Woman Police Officer Jailed For 7 Years

Man snatches gold chain of woman cop, gets rigorous imprisonment (Representational Image)

A court in Cuttack sentenced a man to seven years rigorous imprisonment for snatching a gold chain of a woman police officer three years ago.

Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Assistant Sessions Judge Haraprasad Patnaik pronounced the jail term on Friday, after finding the 23-year-old Siddheswar Kar guilty of committing the crime.

On August 13, 2016, Siddheswar Kar had snatched the gold chain of a police officer near a traffic signal, when she was travelling with another woman constable on a moped in the Cuttak, according to the prosecution.

However, Siddheswar Kar was caught by bystanders while he was trying to flee.

