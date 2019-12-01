Odisha Lecturer, Who Alleged Rape By Relative, Found Dead In Hostel: Cops

The police have not made any arrests in the case yet. (Representational)

A lecturer in Odisha's Rairangpur, who was allegedly raped her relative, was found hanging inside a college hostel, the police said on Sunday.

The woman had accused her sister-in-law's brother of raping her while he was drunk. She also alleged that he had taken pictures and threatened her. She had filed a First Information Report (FIR) in October.

Mayurbhanj Superintendent of Police PS Parshottam Das said two cops have been suspended for negligence of duty.

The people at the woman's hostel alerted the police when she did not come for dinner and did not answer the door. The police broke her door open and found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

The accused is yet to be arrested.