Newborn Baby's Head Found In Market In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, Cops Probe

The head and a hand of a newborn child were found lying in a market in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said today.

Sanitary workers of the government-run Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College & Hospital found body parts lying partially wrapped in a cloth in the market located near the hospital and alerted police, City Superintendent of Police Tushar Singh told Press Trust of India.

The police conducted a search but were yet to trace the other body parts, he said.

The two body parts found in the market have been kept in the government's hospital's mortuary, he said.

The police are conducting an investigation into the matter from all angles, the official told news agency PTI.

More details awaited.



