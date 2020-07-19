Neighbour Rapes Woman In Uttar Pradesh's Banda: Police

Efforts are on to trace the accused, police said (Representational)

A woman was allegedly raped by her neighbour at her home in Uttar Pradesh's Banda, police said on Sunday.

The complaint is being probed and the woman has been sent for medical examination, senior police officer Ravindra Tiwari said.

"The incident took place on Friday night, and a complaint was registered on Saturday. At the time of the incident, the woman was sleeping along with her four children," he said.

Efforts are on to trace the accused, Mr Tiwari added.

