Nearly 100 Fall Sick After Eating Wedding Meal In Rajasthan

Nearly 100 people fell sick with food poisoning after having meal at a wedding in Rajasthan's Churu, said an official.

"Some people came to the hospital last night with a complaint of vomiting after attending a wedding in the Shobhasar village. Around 90 people were here. Today, we have discharged all of them," Reena Chhimpa, the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Churu district's Sardarshahar told ANI.

The mass food-poisoning led to a chaotic scene at the hospital even as no one complained of serious complications to their health. Several patients had to be shifted out to private hospitals.

"I think the food served was stale. Hence, many of them were forced to come here. Luckily, nobody's health condition is serious now," said a patient's family in the hospital.