Naxals Kidnap Class 12 Student In Chhattisgarh

The student was kidnapped while he was traveling from Bhejji to Konta in Chhattisgarh.

Cities | | Updated: October 04, 2018 08:07 IST
The search for the student is underway.

Sukma (Chhattisgarh): 

Naxals kidnapped a Class 12 student from Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

The student was kidnapped while he was traveling from Bhejji to Konta.

The search for the student is underway.

Police also informed that Naxals had previously tried to set fire to a Public Distribution System ration vehicle. The attempt was, however, foiled.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chhattisgarh Police arrested a Naxal and recovered bodies of three other Naxals following an encounter in the dense forests of the district.

Four country-made guns, a bomb, and a 315 bore pistol were also recovered from the site.

