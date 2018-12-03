Navjot Singh Sidhu To File Defamation Suit Against TV Channel

Navjot Singh Sidhu said such things were done as his campaign was getting tremendous response.

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Monday that he would file a defamation suit against a television channel for allegedly running a fake video about alleged slogans in support of Pakistan during his rally in Rajasthan's Alwar district two days ago.

He said he had said 'jo bole so nihaal', but it was shown as in favour of Pakistan in the video.

"I am going to file a defamation case after consulting with my lawyer. I cannot compromise with the name I have earned," he told reporters at the Congress office.

Mr Sidhu said he do not need to give any proof of his patriotism. He said such things were done because his campaign was getting "tremendous response".

Targeting the Narendra Modi government, Mr Sidhu said he had raised questions related to farmers, minimum support price and demonetisation at the rally. But they were not answered.