National Hindi Daily Journalist Shot In Bihar By 2 Men On Bike: Police

The criminals fled from the spot after shooting the scribe twice in the stomach, police said.

A journalist working for a national Hindi daily was shot dead by two men on a motorcycle at Sarsopahi bazar under Pandaul police station area of Bihar's Madhubani district late Sunday evening, police said on Monday.

The journalist has been identified as Pradeep Mandal, 36, a senior police officer said.

The bike borne criminals, identified as Sushil Sah and Ashok Kamat, fled from the spot after shooting the scribe twice in the stomach, the police officer said.

Mr Mandal, who was associated with a national Hindi daily (Dainik Jagran) as its Pandaul block stringer, was rushed to Sarsopahi primary health centre where doctors declared him brought dead, the police official said.

Prima facie it seems to be the case of an old enmity between the journalist and the attackers, the police officer said.

The two men have criminal background as both have been named in a criminal case lodged with Bhairav Asthan police station of the district.

The body has been sent to Madhubani sadar hospital for autopsy, the police officer said.

Condemning the murder of the journalist, opposition RJD demanded immediate arrest of the criminals.

"I strongly condemn the killing of the journalist in Madhubani. This is the glaring example of deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Democracy will be in perils if people, who work as a watchman of democracy, are shot dead by criminals. Journalists are the mirror of the society and it is the first and foremost duty of the government to protect them. The administration arrest criminals immediately," RJD legislator and spokesman Shakti Singh Yadav said.

