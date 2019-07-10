UP Mill Owner Kills Self, Alleged Harassment From Government Official

According to police, the flour mill owner was charged in a power theft case (Representational)

Alleging harassment by a state government official, a flour-mill owner committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, police said on Wednesday.

Niraj Kumar consumed poison in the compound of Bijnor Collectorate on Tuesday. In a suicide note recovered from the spot, he claimed that he was being harassed by Vineet Saini, a junior engineer of the state power corporation.

According to police, Mr Saini had charged Mr Kumar in a power theft case.

The flour-mill is situated in Miranpur town in the district and the case is being probed by the official of that district, District Magistrate Bijnor Sujit Kumar said.

According to the officials, the victim in an earlier press conference on July 6 had sought permission for euthanasia from the President of India fed up by the alleged harassment.

Meanwhile, the engineer has been suspended by the power corporation department and an inquiry has been ordered in the incident, the official said.

The body has been sent for the post-mortem, police said.

