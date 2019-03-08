Kashmir Girl Commits Suicide After Man Posts Objectionable Photos: Police

Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir: The girl committed suicide on Thursday night by consuming a poisonous substance at her home in the Murran area of Pulwama district, a police spokesman said.

March 08, 2019
Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir: The girl was taken to hospital where she died (Representational)


Srinagar: 

A girl committed suicide in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir after a man allegedly posted her objectionable pictures on social media, police said Friday.

The girl committed suicide on Thursday night by consuming a poisonous substance at her home in the Murran area of Pulwama district, a police spokesman said.

Police arrested the accused, Mudasir Ahmad Khanday, on charges of aiding the suicide of the girl, whose age was also not revealed.

The parents of the girl alleged that Khanday posted objectionable pictures of their daughter on social media which forced her to commit suicide, the spokesman said.

The girl was taken to hospital where she died, he said.

