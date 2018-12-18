Mumbai, Pune To Get New Metro Corridors: 10 Things To Know

The Mumbai metro-5 is expected to carry around 2.29 lakh commuters daily in 2021.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today lay the foundation stone for two metro corridors in Mumbai and one metro corridor in Pune. The Mumbai Metro 5 would run between Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan and Metro 9 would run on Dahisar-Mira-Bhayander route. In Pune, the new metro corridor would run between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar. The new metro corridors are expected to ease the transportation problems in the bustling towns in Pune and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).