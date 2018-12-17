Mumbai's Metro-5 Being Pushed With Eye On 2019 Polls: NCP Lawmaker

Alignment of metro-5 is wrong and it is being pushed only with an eye on 2019 election, the lawmaker said

NCP leader and legislator Jitendra Awhad Monday said the BJP government in Maharashtra has organised the foundation stone laying ceremony of Mumbai metro's fifth line with an eye on the 2019 elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Tuesday lay the foundation stone for the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan metro-5 line.

Mr Awhad said the BJP-led government in the state and the centre are showing undue haste in pushing with the Rs 8,416 crore 24.9-km long corridor.

Addressing a news conference, the MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa constituency in Thane district said the corridor has been planned by the government in such a way that it overlooks the transport needs of a vast population.

He said the government has been giving a "step motherly" treatment when it comes to providing facilities to the people of Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva areas of the district.

The metro-5 corridor should have been on the Mumbra-Kalwa-Shil Phata route to better serve population in these areas, Mr Awhad said.

The entire alignment of metro-5 is wrong and it is being pushed only with an eye on the next year's elections, the NCP legislator said.