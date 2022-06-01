Maharashtra Mob Set Truck On Fire After Rescuing Bovines From It

After the bovines were shifted out of the truck, the mob set it on fire. (Representational)

A mob set a truck carrying cows on fire in Nandura city in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on suspicion that they were being transported for slaughter, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 10.30 PM on Tuesday when some people noticed that at least 29 cattle, including cows and buffaloes, were tied in an abandoned truck parked in front of the Nandura city bus stand, police sub-inspector Mahadev Dhandhre told PTI.

He said the truck was abandoned by its driver and helper.

"Of the 29 bovines in the truck, eight were found dead while 21 cattle were shifted to a cow shelter," Mr Dhandhre said.

After the bovines were shifted out of the truck, the mob set it on fire.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under section 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which pertains to assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty.

Offences were also registered against the driver and the helper of the truck, the police officer said, adding that further investigation was underway.

