Minor Gangraped In UP, One Arrested: Police

The incident took place on September 7 when the girl was returning home (Representational)

A minor girl was kidnapped and gang-raped in a village of Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh. The five accused video-recorded the incident and shared it on social media later, police said.

The main accused of the gangrape case has been arrested after the incident came to light due to the video, they added.

The incident took place on September 7 when the girl was returning home from the market.

Two youths, of a nearby village, dragged the girl to a nearby cane field where three others were also present and they all gang-raped her, the police said.

The girl told police that the accused made a video of the offence on their mobile phones and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, the police added.

A case was registered against the five accused, police said, adding one of the accused was arrested on Monday.

Police teams are on the lookout for others, they added.

Sitapur Superintendent of Police RP Singh and Additional SP (South) Rajiv Dixit, meanwhile, visited the village amid tension over the crime.