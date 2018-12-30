Meghalya Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 11-Year-Old Stepdaughter

The complaint with Mendipathar police station was filed by the girl's mother, who had married the 27-year-old man after the death of her first husband.

December 30, 2018
The accused was arrested on Friday and case was filed against him under POCSO. (Representational)


Tura, Meghalaya: 

A man who raped his 11-year-old step daughter several times in Meghalaya's North Garo Hills district has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

The complaint with Mendipathar police station was filed by the girl's mother, who had married the 27-year-old man after the death of her first husband.

The accused was arrested on Friday and case was filed against him under POCSO, North Garo Hills deputy superintendent of police Nikcheng Momin said.

A medical examination of the girl was conducted on Friday, he added. 

