Meghalaya Polls: 443 Candidates File Nominations

"A total of 443 candidates have filed nomination papers for the 60 assembly constituencies. Yesterday was the last day of filing papers, where 126 candidates filed nominations," said state Chief Electoral Officer Frederick Roy Kharkongor said.
He said the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place today and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is February 12.
Chief Minister Mukul Sangma filed his nomination papers from two assembly constituencies in Ampati and Songsak.
Mr Sangma had won from Ampati for five consecutive terms since 1993.
The BJP who is making all efforts to unseat the ruling Congress had fielded in 47 assembly constituencies, while other political parties like the National People's Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Hill State People's Democratic Party, United Democratic Party are also fielding candidates from various constituencies.