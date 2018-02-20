Huge Cash Seizure In Poll-Bound Meghalaya Yesterday, Rs 17 lakh in cash was seized from a person and a cement company has come forward to claim the money.

Elections will take place in Meghalaya on February 27. (File) Shillong: The Election authorities in Meghalaya have seized cash in the poll-bound Meghalaya including Rs 87,800 from younger brother of National Peoples Party candidates.



The seizures were made last night at two places.



"We have seized Rs 87,800 from Rocky Dhar, younger brother of National Peoples Party candidate Sniawbhalang and Ngaitlang Dhar and Rs 1.3 lakh from Ieitlang Chyrmang of Khimusniang last night'', chief electoral officer F R Kharkongor told PTI, quoting district authorities.



He said these cash which were above the permissible limits and were handed over to the concerned authorities.



Yesterday, Rs 17 lakh in cash was seized from a person and a cement company has come forward to claim the money.



Until now, authorities have seized about Rs 35 lakh in cash in poll-bound Meghalaya.



Elections will take place in Meghalaya on February 27.



