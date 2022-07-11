Meat Thrown In Gurudwara Premises In Uttar Pradesh, Case Registered: Cops

The police said they cannot identify who threw meat after looking at the CCTV footage. (Representational)

Police have lodged a case after meat was allegedly thrown into a gurudwara premises in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, a senior official said on Monday.

SSP Siddharth Anirudh Pankaj said the incident took place on Sunday night in Bareilly's Kohdapeer.

Some mischievous people tried to spoil the atmosphere of the city on Sunday night as Muslims celebrated the Eid-ul-Adha, the senior cop said.

He, however, added that the situation remained under control.

Police said a large number of people gathered on the spot as soon as the meat was found and the police rushed to the spot.

On checking the CCTV footage of the religious place, they found meat falling in the premises but people throwing it could not be seen, police said.

A case in this regard was registered on the complaint of gurudwara head Harwant Pal Singh Bedi.

Efforts are on to identify those responsible for it, police said. A large number of police and paramilitary personnel are patrolling sensitive areas of the city. Meanwhile, Sikh shopkeepers kept their shutters down on Monday in protest against the incident.

