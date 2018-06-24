Minor Kidnapped From Home, Gang-Raped By 4 In Uttar Pradesh's Mathura The survivor's mother said the accused drugged her daughter, dragged her out of the house and raped her on Saturday

Share EMAIL PRINT A minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by four people in Mathura (Representational) Mathura: A minor girl was allegedly kidnapped from her house and gang-raped by four people in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.



The survivor's mother told news agency ANI that the accused drugged her daughter, dragged her out of the house and raped her on Saturday.



"I started looking for my daughter everywhere. One of my neighbours later heard some noises from a house in our area, and that where I found my daughter in an unconscious state," she added.



The matter was reported to the police and an investigation was initiated.



Even before the police could arrest the accused in the matter, one of them allegedly attempted suicide and later died in the hospital during treatment. His family accused the survivor's family of murder.



"A case of gang-rape has been registered. Another case of attempt to suicide has been registered against the man. The probe is underway," circle officer Rakesh Kumar told ANI.



For more Mathura news, click



A minor girl was allegedly kidnapped from her house and gang-raped by four people in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.The survivor's mother told news agency ANI that the accused drugged her daughter, dragged her out of the house and raped her on Saturday."I started looking for my daughter everywhere. One of my neighbours later heard some noises from a house in our area, and that where I found my daughter in an unconscious state," she added.The matter was reported to the police and an investigation was initiated.Even before the police could arrest the accused in the matter, one of them allegedly attempted suicide and later died in the hospital during treatment. His family accused the survivor's family of murder. "A case of gang-rape has been registered. Another case of attempt to suicide has been registered against the man. The probe is underway," circle officer Rakesh Kumar told ANI.For more Mathura news, click here NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter