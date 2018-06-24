Minor Kidnapped From Home, Gang-Raped By 4 In Uttar Pradesh's Mathura

The survivor's mother said the accused drugged her daughter, dragged her out of the house and raped her on Saturday

Cities | | Updated: June 24, 2018 09:52 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Minor Kidnapped From Home, Gang-Raped By 4 In Uttar Pradesh's Mathura

A minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by four people in Mathura (Representational)

Mathura:  A minor girl was allegedly kidnapped from her house and gang-raped by four people in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

The survivor's mother told news agency ANI that the accused drugged her daughter, dragged her out of the house and raped her on Saturday.

"I started looking for my daughter everywhere. One of my neighbours later heard some noises from a house in our area, and that where I found my daughter in an unconscious state," she added.

The matter was reported to the police and an investigation was initiated.

Even before the police could arrest the accused in the matter, one of them allegedly attempted suicide and later died in the hospital during treatment. His family accused the survivor's family of murder.

Comments
"A case of gang-rape has been registered. Another case of attempt to suicide has been registered against the man. The probe is underway," circle officer Rakesh Kumar told ANI.

For more Mathura news, click here

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

MathuraUttar Pradesh RapeMathura Crime

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................