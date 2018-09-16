Mathura: Policeman Carries Pregnant Woman In His Arms To Hospital

Bhavana delivered a boy at the hospital.

In a heartwarming incident, a policeman helped a pregnant woman by carrying her his arms and taking her to the district hospital in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, after an ambulance failed to reach her on time.

The incident took place on September 14 when police official Sonu Kumar, Hathras city in-charge, who was on his way to the court, witnessed a commotion at the city railway station.

Mr Kumar saw a woman undergoing labour pain at the station. He immediately rushed to help the ailing woman, identified as Bhavana, a resident of Ballabgarh. An ambulance was called for, but it failed to reach even after hours of waiting.

The policeman then took her to the nearest medical facility on an e-rickshaw, and searched for a stretcher at the centre, which too, was not available.

On seeing the woman's deteriorating condition Mr Kumar, carried her in his arms and took her to the hospital. "I saw the woman was in pain and her husband was asking people for help. I called for the ambulance, but it wasn't available. So I took her to the hospital where she gave birth to a baby," he said.

Bhavana and her husband Mahesh endlessly thanked the police officer for saving the lives of both the woman and her child. "We are really thankful to the police officer for his help," said Mahesh.