Police Solves Double Murder Case, Two Arrested In Mathura

On a specific input, both accused were arrested Sunday morning.

Police claimed to have solved a double murder case by arresting two persons in Mathura on Sunday.

A complaint was received by police from a nephew of one Pappu that his uncle, along with a neighbour, was taken by two men -- Rohtash and Birju -- to an unknown place on Friday, police said.

On a specific input, Rohtash and Birju were arrested Sunday morning in Bhadokhar village, they said.

During interrogation, the duo revealed that they killed Pappu and his neighbour, Chandan, in a jungle during a liquor party, police said.

"On the disclosure of the accused, the bodies were recovered from the outskirts of Bhadokhar village Sunday morning," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shrish Chand said.

They had initially planned to kill only Pappu and not Chandan, and since the latter asserted that he will disclose the incident to the man's family, he too was eliminated, police said.

The motive behind the murder was some old enmity with Pappu, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)