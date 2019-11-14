Marathi Singer, On Way Home After Trip Abroad, Killed In Road Accident

Geeta Mali sang for several Marathi films.

A marathi playback singer died in a road accident in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Thursday.

Geeta Mali, who has sung for some Marathi films, died in an accident on Mumbai-Agra highway. She was heading for her hometown Nashik after returning from the United States.

The car in which she and her were travelling rammed a container parked along a road.

Both Geeta Mali and and her husband were seriously injured in the accident. They were taken to Shahpur Rural Hospital where Geeta Mali died during treatment.

