Maoists Set Vehicles, Construction Machinery On Fire In Chhattisgarh: Cops

A vehicle, mixer truck and a JCB, which were being used for the construction of a road, were set on fire allegedly by Maoists in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, the police informed on Sunday.

ASP Pakhanjur, Kanker told the media that the incident took place in the Koyalibeda block of the Kanker district.

A police team had reached the spot and further investigation was underway at the time of filing this report.

Further details are awaited.

