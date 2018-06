Maoist guerrillas are active in 18 of the 24 districts of Jharkhand (Representational)

Maoists on Tuesday abducted a trader and slit his throat on charges of being a police informer in Jharkhand's Giridih district.Police said that Vinod Agrawal was going on a motorcycle when he was seized, taken to a jungle and killed at Bhelwaghati.The guerrillas left pamphlets at the site claiming responsibility for the killing and branding Mr Agrawal a police spy.According to family members, Mr Agrawal left home after getting a telephone call. Maoist guerrillas are active in 18 of the 24 districts of Jharkhand.