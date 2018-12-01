Maoist Lynched For Allegedly Attempting To Rape Woman In Jharkhand

The accused was identified as Anil Singh, a member of the Jharkhand Janmukti Parishad or JJMP and close relative of JJMP chief Pappu Lohra, they said.

Police recovered the Maoist's body and sent it for post-mortem (Representational)


Medininagar, Jharkhand: 

A Maoist was lynched for allegedly attempting to rape a woman in Irmu village in Jharkhand's Palamau district, police said on Friday.

Singh barged into the house of the woman on Thursday night and tried to rape her, police said, adding, she immediately raised an alarm.

A large number of villagers then rushed to the spot and lynched Singh.

Superintendent of police, Indrajeet Mahatha said police has recovered his body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

