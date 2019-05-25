Spoons, Screwdrivers, Knife Found In Man's Stomach In Himachal Pradesh

An X-ray test revealed that there were several objects inside the man's stomach.

In a rare case, the surgeons have removed eight spoons, two screwdrivers, two toothbrushes, a kitchen knife and a door latch from a man's stomach in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on Friday. The man is said to have a psychiatric disorder.

Karn Sen, 35, had complained of a pimple in his stomach a few days back and was taken to a clinic in Sundernagar. After primary diagnosis, he was referred to the government hospital and was admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College.

An X-ray test revealed that there were several objects inside his stomach.

A team of three surgeons was formed who removed all the objects from his stomach after an exhaustive four-hour-long surgery.

Calling it a "rare case", one of the surgeons from the team, said, "After investigation, it was found that some metallic objects were inside his stomach. Our team of surgeon immediately operated upon him. The patient is affected with psychiatric illness," he said.

After the surgery, the patient's condition was out of danger and stable, the doctors said.

(With inputs from ANI)