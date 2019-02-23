Man With Mental Disabilities Kills 5 Of His Family In Jharkhand: Police

The five were hacked to death with an axe in the early hours of the day, the police said.

Cities | | Updated: February 23, 2019 19:33 IST
The accused identified as Chunu Soren been arrested. (Representational)


Jamshedpur: 

A man with mental abilities allegedly killed five members of his family in Saraikela-Kharswan district on Saturday, the police said.

The accused, identified as Chunu Soren, killed his brother Ravi Soren, 45, sister-in-law Kalpana, 39, brother-in-law Jitan Soren and two children of the family at Pudusilli village in the district, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Chandil, D N Banka, said.

He has been arrested, the SDPO said.

The accused also attacked his mother and younger brother but they managed to escape, the police officer said.

They were admitted to a primary hospital as they had suffered injuries, he said, adding, they were out of danger.

The accused's wife and children managed to escape unhurt, Mr Banka said.

