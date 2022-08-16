Man With Criminal Record Shot Dead Outside Court In Uttar Pradesh: Cops

The police said the accused will be identified soon. (Representational)

A person with criminal record from Haryana was shot dead here outside the district and sessions court, where he was brought for a hearing in a case registered against him, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

"The firing took place 25 to 30 metres outside the gate of the district and sessions court," Circle Officer (City) S N Vaibhav Pandey told Press Trust of India.

Lakhan, alias Yashpal (35), was killed in the incident.

The officer said Lakhan has a criminal record from Haryana and had a number of cases registered against him.

Lakhan was brought from Haryana's Faridabad jail in connection with a case registered against him at the Dhaulana police station in Hapur, the circle officer said.

Mr Pandey said the shooters will be identified soon and the CCTV footage of the incident is being examined.

