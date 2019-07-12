Man Throws Drain Water On Civic Body Official During Demolition Drive In UP

The incident took place during an anti-encroachment drive in Ram Ganga Vihar. (ANI)

A man threw water from the drain at a Municipal Corporation officer in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad during an anti-encroachment drive in Ram Ganga Vihar in the district on Thursday.

Municipal Corporation Officer Rajveer Singh along with his team had reached Ram Ganga Vihar after receiving complaints from locals that they are not getting water. It was found that some of the people had covered the drains, and so a decision was taken to clear them.

"We had carried out an anti-encroachment drive here over the request of people here. The people had said that they are not receiving water as few people have made ramps over drains, while some of them have made a partition and kept generators over it," said Mr Singh.

The official said that during the drive a resident misbehaved with the workers and threw dirty water on the official.

"While carrying out this drive, when we reached one Ajay Tandon''s house, he misbehaved with us and he tried to drag me in the drain. He threw drain water on me and even gave me a death threat, and injured one of our workers. We will take action against him and will lodge an FIR," he added.

