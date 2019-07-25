Man Sleeping On Balcony Killed By Leopard In Udaipur

The victim's body was handed to his relatives after post-mortem (Representational)

A 40-year-old man has been killed by a leopard in a village in Udaipur, police said on Wednesday.

Devi Lal Meena was asleep in the balcony of his house in Bara-Bhangla Ghat village on Tuesday night when the leopard attacked him and dragged him away, they said.

Villagers informed police after noticing blood stains outside Meena's residence. He was alone at home at the time, police officer Nana Lal said.

The body was located and sent for a post-mortem examination.

Mr Lal said agitated villagers blocked the Udaipur-Ahmedabad National Highway following the incident but the blockade was lifted after Forest Department and senior police officials spoke with the protesters.

The body was handed over to the family members later, he added.

