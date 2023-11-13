Man Sets Wine Shop On Fire After Being Denied Alcohol In Visakhapatnam

The accused has been taken into police custody (Representational)

The Visakhapatnam police arrested a man for setting a wine shop on fire after he was denied alcohol in the Visakhapatnam's Madurwada police station area, police said on Sunday.

As per the information from Pothinamallayya Palem Inspector Rama Krishna, a man named Madhu came down to a wine shop in the Madurwada area, but due to the closing time, the shop staff denied giving alcohol to him.

This led to an argument between the accused and the staff. The accused left the spot after being warned, but he returned to the shop on Sunday evening with a petrol tank, using which he poured the petrol inside the shop and even on the staff members and lit the fire immediately.

The staff ran away from the shop, but the shop was burned, and more than Rs 1.5 lakh worth of property, including a computer and printer, were damaged, said police.

"A case was filed against the accused under Sections 307 and 436 of the IPC," said Inspector Rama Krishna, adding that the accused was taken into police custody.

